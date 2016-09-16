Michelin NYC 2016: Zweiter Stern für Restaurant im MoMA

Restaurants

Die 11. Ausgabe des Michelin New York City listet 76 Sterne-Restaurants auf. Unter ihnen das ‚The Modern’ mit Abram Bissell am Herd. Das Restaurant im Museum of Modern Art erhielt für seine „kreative und zeitgemäße Küche“ seinen zweiten Stern. Außerdem erhielten zehn Newcomer den begehrten Stern.

Auszug aus der Pressemeldung:

In this year’s edition, the list of two-starred welcomes The Modern, which has been promoted from its previous one-star distinction, bringing the total number of two starred restaurants to 10. Under the direction of Chef Abram Bissell, The Modern demonstrated creative and contemporary cuisine, complemented by bright and fresh flavors.

The Michelin-Guide welcomes 10 newcomers to the one star category for the first time. Among them, four offer remarkable Japanese cuisine. Tempura Matsui turns Japanese tempura style into an art form and incorporates the freshest seafood ingredients. Sushi Yasuda, under the leadership of Chef Mitsuru Tamura and his new team, is producing exemplary sushi at a high level. Cagen and Hirohisa complete this year’s new stars offering top notch Japanese cuisine.

This year’s selection confirms the dynamism of the culinary scene in all boroughs, notably Brooklyn and Queens. Brooklyn earns two new one-starred restaurants with vegetarian-focused Semilla and a sophisticated restaurant serving American cuisine, The Finch. Also joining the ranks of the Michelin stars is Somtum Der in the East Village, which was formerly recognized as Bib Gourmand restaurant. Rounding out the new one-starred restaurants are Gabriel Kreuther, Uncle Boons and Rebelle.

Michelin New York City 2016: Alle Sterne-Restaurants