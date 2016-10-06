Michelin testet zum ersten Mal Washington: Elf Sterne!

Restaurants

Die Restaurants in Washington D.C. sind gut genug, um die Aufmerksamkeit der Michelin-Tester zu erringen. Aber nicht gut genug für drei Sterne! Im ersten Michelin Washington 2017 wurden zwei Restaurants mit zwei Sterne ausgezeichnet und neun mit einem Stern. Außerdem erhielten 19 das Label „Bib Gourmand“.

Hier die kulinarischen Sterne, die künftig über der amerikanischen Hauptstadt leuchten:

ZWEI STERNE

Minibar. Culinary chemistry is on display at minibar by José Andrés, the avant-garde culinary lab for a locally-beloved celebrity chef. The tasting menu showcases a series of whimsical, playful, and thought-provoking dishes prepared right in front of the guests. While dishes are innovative and playful, flavors are excellent and techniques are precise; a meal here is solidly at a two-star level.

Pineapple and Pearls. Next door to his Rose’s Luxury, Chef Aaron Silverman’s fine-dining venture Pineapple and Pearls opened this year and was an instant hit. Even though this is a tasting menu experience, it is clear that they aren’t taking themselves too seriously and the food is exceptional yet fun because of this. There are a wide range of influences in the dishes, from Japanese to Southern BBQ.

EIN STERN

Rose's Luxury. Rose’s Luxury is a fun, laidback place that serves a menu mostly of shared smaller plates. Unexpected flavor combinations surprise and dishes are interesting yet delicious. Chef Aaron Silverman is a DC area local (grew up in Maryland) yet his cooking blends local ingredients with very international flavors; Rose’s Luxury remains one of the most difficult tables to score in the city (no reservations – hour+ long waits).

The Dabney. High-profile and buzz-worthy, this is a chef-driven establishment. Chef Jeremiah Langhorne is a Virginia-native and he has interned at Noma where he learned about foraging, and has cooked at Sean Brock’s McCrady’s in Charleston, SC. The chef is clear in using his menu to promote Mid-Atlantic cuisine in an updated way: ramp custard, pan-fried Chesapeake catfish, buttermilk pie with fresh-made strawberry jam.

Blue Duck Tavern. At the Park Hyatt, The Blue Duck Tavern is much more than a hotel dining room. The chic Americana setting draws the city’s elite and while the appointments are gorgeous the setting feels relaxed. The open kitchen is the room’s focal point practically placing diners in the midst of the action. The product-driven cuisine calls on the local area’s finest products and the menu’s farm-to-table vibe incorporates the wood-burning oven. Chef de Cuisine Brad DeBoy has worked at BDT since 2013 and was promoted to chef de cuisine in Sep 2014.

Kinship. Eric Ziebold has an impressive pedigree, having worked for Thomas Keller at The French Laundry and as opening chef at Per Se. After numerous stints in DC (predominantly at the Mandarin Oriental), Ziebold has settled on Kinship, which he opened at the beginning of 2016. The stylish contemporary dining room is home to a very personal expression of Ziebold’s philosophy on food. It is an excellent convergence of simple, skillful cooking and high quality ingredients.